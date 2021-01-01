Super Falcons Star Ajibade Joins Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Femenino have signed Nigerian striker Rasheedat Ajibade on a two-year deal the club announced on its website.

Ajibade moved to the Primera Division Femenina side after two seasons with Avaldsnes IL in Norway.

In a statement on the Club’s website, the 21 year-old will join the club until 2022.

The Super Falcons star also tweeted the news:

It is a great privilege & joy for me to be joining Atletico Madrid Feminino.

It is an opportunity I will never take for granted, and I am ready to give my all to push this great club to even greater heights. pic.twitter.com/1Ep7IS1WQ1 — Rasheedat Ajibade (@Rasheedat08) January 1, 2021

“I am a versatile, versatile, energetic and hard-working player,” Ajibade said in her first interview with the club.

“I tell the Atléticos that I’m going to do my best so that they and the team can feel proud.”