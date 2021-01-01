Super Falcons Star Ajibade Joins Atletico Madrid

Ajibade joined Atletico Madrid Femenino in a deal that'll keep her at the club until 2022. Photo Credit | Twitter (Rasheedat08)

Atletico Madrid Femenino have signed Nigerian striker Rasheedat Ajibade on a two-year deal the club announced on its website.

Ajibade moved to the Primera Division Femenina side after two seasons with Avaldsnes IL in Norway.

 

In a statement on the Club’s website, the 21 year-old will join the club until 2022.

 

The Super Falcons star also tweeted the news:

“I am a versatile, versatile, energetic and hard-working player,” Ajibade said in her first interview with the club.

 

“I tell the Atléticos that I’m going to do my best so that they and the team can feel proud.”

