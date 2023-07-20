Super Falcons: Standards Have Dropped – Izilien

Former Super Falcons head coach, Godwin Izilien has berated the team’s Players selection for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Izilien knocked the election of “old” players who have been inactive at their respective clubs, simply for the experience.
The former Super Falcons gaffer argues that should be aiming for more at the World Cup and move past the mediocre performances.
“For a competition of this magnitude, I disagree with them completely concerning the players they picked, particularly the old ones they have no business getting selected,” Izilien told FL.
“We have nothing to do with the record that somebody has been at the world cup for four, five times, that has nothing to do with us.”
“We have appeared in the Women’s World Cup cup nine times, what is the achievement? What of their performance? What is the gain? Nothing to write home about.
“It’s a four year program, we should start now not when those people are away. If the NFF really wants to help us, they should start now.
” The over-dependence on old players is too much, especially those who are overseas. Most of them are not doing well, being in Europe does not mean they are doing well.
“I mentioned about Ebi, I don’t hate her, the life span of a woman is short in sports, what do you want that woman to offer?
“Who was with me in 2004, even if she was in kindergarten then, what’s all that for?
“Anybody who is making the team should not go there with the intention of just showing up and go away. We are more than that, that one would have happened 10-15 years ago when we newly appeared in the World Cup.”