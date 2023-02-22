Super Falcons Return to Winning Ways

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-


Photo | Twitter (RevCupMexico)

Nigeria’s WNT, the Super Falcons, eventually returned to winning ways, after a seven-game losing streak, to defeat Costa Rica 1-0 in the last game of the invitational tournamet as part of their World Cup preparation.

Randy Waldrum have come under intense criticism for the Falcons’ performance as he has been unable to steer the team to a consistent run of good results.

However, after losing the first two games of the Cup competition; both against Mexico and Colombia, the team were desperate to end the campaign on a winning note and to also keep a first clean sheet in Eight games.

After a nervy exchange in the first half, it was Nigeria that got the breakthrough before he break as Esther Okoronkwo got the goal.

The second half was more of the same but the flow and intensity of the encounter was disrupted by numerous substitutions by both coaches.

Nigeria will return to action in April for the last international window before the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

