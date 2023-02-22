Super Falcons Return to Winning Ways

Nigeria’s WNT, the Super Falcons, eventually returned to winning ways, after a seven-game losing streak, to defeat Costa Rica 1-0 in the last game of the invitational tournamet as part of their World Cup preparation.
Randy Waldrum have come under intense criticism for the Falcons’ performance as he has been unable to steer the team to a consistent run of good results.
However, after losing the first two games of the Cup competition; both against Mexico and Colombia, the team were desperate to end the campaign on a winning note and to also keep a first clean sheet in Eight games.
After a nervy exchange in the first half, it was Nigeria that got the breakthrough before he break as Esther Okoronkwo got the goal.
Watch Okoronkwo’s finish vs Costa Rica #SoarSuperFalcons pic.twitter.com/wrc0GYVzej
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) February 22, 2023