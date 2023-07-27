Super Falcons Prey on Matildas in Stunning Comeback Win

In a thrilling match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria secured a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory against co-hosts Australia in Brisbane, putting the Aussies’ chances of reaching the knockout stage in jeopardy.
Nigeria’s defensive approach invited Australia to attack, and the hosts came close to breaking the deadlock through Stephanie Catley and Hayley Raso.
However, the Super Falcons also had their chances, and the first half ended 1-1, as Emily van Egmond’s goal for Australia was cancelled out by Uchenna Kalu’s equalizer.
After the break, the former African Champions showed resilience and took the lead in the second half.
Osinachi Ohale capitalized on a defensive error to put the Falcons ahead.
The introduction of substitute Asisat Oshoala proved pivotal as she scored a brilliant goal, extending Nigeria’s lead.
Despite a late consolation goal by Alanna Kennedy the home favorites, couldn’t find an equalizer, and Randy Waldrum’s side secured their first victory in the tournament.
With this win, the Super Falcons keeps their hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout rounds for the second consecutive Women’s World Cup.
The Super Falcons are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak, and their next decisive encounter will be against the Republic of Ireland.
On the other hand, the defeat leaves Australia feeling disappointed as they now need a result against Canada to go through.
