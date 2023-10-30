National TeamsWorld Football Super Falcons Planning Big for Ethiopia – Demehin By Joseph Obisesan - October 30, 2023 0 212 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Blessing Demehin takes a selfie. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Super Falcons defender, Tosin Demehin has assured the fans that the Super Falcons will come out victorious in Tuesday’s Olympic Games second-leg qualifying match against Ethiopia. The Super Falcons picked up a 1-1 draw away at Addis Ababa and so would only be needing not to concede a goal in order to seal their passage to the next round. In a chat with FL, Tosin Demehin stated that she doesn’t see the tie as one that could be too difficult for the team in front of the home fans. “We just need to be calm and rest assured that we are going to come out victorious,” Demehin affirmed. “I didn’t see the game as something that would be very difficult for us to win. I believe we are going there to win.” “We know the importance of the game and the importance of the victory. Everyone knows what brought them here and we know what we are here to do. “We know it’s an Olympic game and we have to play one game at a time and we have to win the game. So we just need to rest assured that we are going to come out victorious.”