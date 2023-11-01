Super Falcons Humble Ethiopia in Olympic Qualifier

In a stunning display of skill and dominance, Nigeria’s women’s national football team, the Super Falcons defeated Ethiopia 4-0 in the second leg of their 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.
Nigeria hosted Ethiopia at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday, leaving the home crowd in awe of the team’s performance.
The Super Falcons made two changes to their starting lineup from the first leg, with Rofiat Imuran replacing Nicole Payne and Ifeoma Onumonu coming in for Monday Gift.
These changes proved to be effective as Nigeria took control of the game from the start.
In the 24th minute, forward Asisat Oshoala had a golden opportunity to put Nigeria ahead with a one-on-one chance against the Ethiopian goalkeeper.
However, she couldn’t find the target, leaving the scoreline unchanged, moments later Uchenna Kanu popped up for the game’s first goal, before half-time.
With a lofted pass from centre-back Oluwatosin Demehin, Kanu calmly finished into the bottom corner, giving Nigeria the lead.
The second half saw Nigeria continue their dominance, with Rasheedat Ajibade doubling the team’s advantage in the 50th minute.
Ajibade received a precise pass from Oshoala and calmly slotted the ball into the net.
Oshoala, determined to make her mark on the game, finally got her name on the score sheet in the 68th minute.