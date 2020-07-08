Super Falcons Goalkeeper Oluehi Joins Spanish Club

Super Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi has joined Spanish club Pozoalbense from Nigerian side Rivers Angels.

Oluehi signed a one year contract with the Spanish side with an option for another year.

The 33 year-old shot stopper is heading back to Europe for the first time in six years, she had previously featured for Belarusian side side Bobruichanka Bobruisk and Norwegian Toppserien outfit Medkila in 2016.

The club said in a statement that they are delighted to secured the services of the experience goalkeeper.

“It is a complete guarantee of safety under the sticks, thanks to its placement, know-how and experience.

“She has enormous cold blood at decisive moments. He transmits a lot of confidence to the defence as he is a very safe goalkeeper in almost all his interventions.

“She has a lot of personalities and does not hesitate at the exits. She holds up well against one-on-one moves and has leadership skills.

“She hardly ever gets complicated. Her winning mentality will make her one of the best goalkeepers in the category.

“She is always attentive to the movements of the opponents because she has a great intuition to read the plays.”