Super Falcons get 2021 Games Schedule

The Super Falcons will return to action in 2021 with a series of international games lined up according to a statement by the NFF.

A tournament in Turkey and two-match tour of Morocco have been lined up for the Falcons in February, the statement disclosed.

Since the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying tournament in October 2019, the team has been dormant.

Football activities were further disrupted following the outbreak of Coronavirus causing the postponement of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are the holders of the AWCON. The championship has been moved to 2021.