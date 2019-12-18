Super Falcons Defender Blames NFF for Team’s Slump

Nigeria’s drop in the latest FIFA Women’s Ranking didn’t come as a surprise at least not to Super Falcons Defender Osinachi Ohale, who blames the inactivity on the international stage for the slump.

The year-ending rankings as published by Football world’s governing body, FIFA, showed that Nigeria maintains top spot on the continent, but slipped up three places from 36 to 39 globally, and Ohale insists it could have been avoided.

“We dropped because of the negative results we’ve been getting and when we climbed it was because we were doing certain things right,” the 2018 AWCON winner told www.brila.net

“To compete with the biggest teams, we have to keep up with playing quality friendlies and be active internationally just like other countries have been doing.

“Since the World Cup we haven’t played matches besides the Olympic qualifiers.”

Ohale, who also played for Delta Queens and Rivers Angels in the NWPL, moved to Spain with CD Tacón this year.

The defender said she was impressed with SAFA’s efforts to keep improving Banyana Banyana.

Like Nigeria, South Africa missed out on a place at next year’s Olympic Games women’s football event, but the Desire Ellis’s team have been much involved in the international windows.

“South Africa is playing friendlies and they didn’t qualify for the Olympic Games; they’re doing this to improve. This is actually believe is how things should be done.”