Super Falcons Confident of Women’s World Cup Success – Plumptre

Super Falcons and Leicester City defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has expressed her confidence in the Super Falcons’ ability to have a major impact at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Plumptre believes that the team, having attended all prior tournaments, is well-equipped to take on the challenge of Group B, which includes the co-host Australia, Olympic champions Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.
“Obviously we’ve got our eyes set on the summer, but right now we’re trying to just put little details into practice and make sure that come the summer the team is ready to perform,” the 24 year-old told NFF TV.
“Yeah we know we’re obviously against really good competition, we definitely can’t look past that.
“Pressure is on the likes of Canada and Australia and I know we have some amazing talent in this team, so we’re definitely going to put in some good performances and I think we can cause some couple of upsets.”
With the team currently in Turkey, the beat Haiti 2-1 in their first match of the friendly series and will play co-hosts New Zealand tomorrow.
Ashleigh Plumptre also revealed her reason for being absent in the Falcons’ last game against Haiti.
GEARING UP! ⚙️
Our last training session at Emir Sports Complex in Antalya 📍 for New Zealand 🇳🇿 clash on Tuesday #SoarSuperFalcons| #NGANZL #FIFAWWCprep| #TeamNigeria| pic.twitter.com/ktTpeSAOMm
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 10, 2023