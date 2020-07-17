Super Falcons Coach will be Named Soon – Pinnick

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick says hiring a coach for the Super Falcons remains the priority of the Federation.

The Federation is yet to name a replacement for Thomas Dennerby who left the position during the Olympic qualifier in 2019.

During a live session on the NFF’s official Instagram page on Thursday, Pinnick said the Federation is working tirelessly to secure a good coach for the record African women champions.

Pinnick added that the NFF would get top grade friendly matches for the team and also prioritize the qualification of the U17 and U20 women national teams for their various FIFA World Cup competitions.

“CAF has written to inform us that the qualifiers for the U17 and U20 FIFA Women World Cups will hold in September and October,” Pinnick confirmed.

“We are determined to prepare our girls well to qualify for both championships. At the same time, we are working assiduously to see that the Super Eagles and Super Falcons get quality opponents for friendly matches within the next few months.

“For the Super Eagles, we have an African team and a South American team on the cards.”

“First and foremost, we have to get the Super Falcons a Head Coach of the highest quality possible.

“We are working on that, as our consultants are already on it, and also working on the appointment of coaches for some other National Teams.

“On our part, we have ring fenced a sum of money to pay the Head Coach of the Super Falcons for a number of years to come, so that challenge is taken care of,” said the NFF President.