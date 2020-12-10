Super Falcons Best African Team in Year-ending FIFA Ranking

The Nigeria Women’s national team will end the year as the best ranked team in Africa and 38th in World.

In the latest ranking, published by the world governing body on Thursday, Nigeria moved one spot.

However, the Super Falcons have not played a competitive match since October 2019 in the Olympic qualifiers.

Nigeria’s dominance on the continent spans several editions of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and the team holds the record for the most win.

Cameroon (51), South Africa (53), Ghana (60) and Côte d’Ivoire (63) make up the top five.

Meanwhile in the Men’s ranking, Nigeria end the year in fifth position on the continent behind Senegal,Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

The Three times African Champions are however ranked 35th in the World.