Super Falcons are the strongest team on the continent — Pedros

Morocco coach, Reynald Pedros admits their semi-final opponents, Nigeria, are the strongest team on the continent.

On Monday, the sides will clash at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah for a place in the final of the 2022 Women’s Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Super Falcons are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, winning nine out of eleven editions.

Morocco on their part, are still searching for their first continental crown, and they’ll be banking on their fanatical home fans when they face the defending Champions.

Speaking at the pre match conference, Reynald Pedros said they are fully prepared for the encounter.

“Nigeria is the strongest team in Africa and we know their strength. We need to do our best and we are prepared for the game.

“We know they are strong, they have been the strongest for several years and we are ready. I won’t reveal our plans for the game, but we know what we are facing, we know they are experience,” He said.