Super Eagles Winger Dropped from FC Bordeaux Coupe de France Trip to Pau

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu’s has been omitted from Bordeaux’s 18-man matchday squad ahead of their Coupe de France Round of 16 encounter against Pau FC at Stade du Hameau on Thursday (today).

Kalu recently made the headlines for the wrong reason after returning late to France following the Christmas and New Year break and was reported to be facing a likely sanction by the club.

Bordeaux manager, Paulo Sousa pardoned him and only over the weekend, Kalu came on for Youssouf Sabaly in the 54th minute in the 2-1 defeat to Lyon in a Ligue Un game.

Ahead of their match against Pau, though, Bordeaux announced their squad for the game Kalu was conspicuously missing:

While Kalu’s name was omitted from the list, his compatriot and in-form attacker, Josh Maja was named.

Osimhen Ranks High Among Top Scorers in Europe

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is fourth in the goalscoring charts for U-23 players across Europe’s top five leagues.

Osimhen has scored 10 Ligue Un goals for Lille so far this season and is tied with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Marcus Rashford currently sits top of the list with 14 goals for Manchester United, while his England teammate Tammy Abraham has 13 to his name as he continues to impress for Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe is third on the list with 11 goals, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who has nine goals to his name, is tied with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, with the same number of goals.

Everton’s Richarlison and teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both scored eight times this season.

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal makes up the 10th spot in the U-23 goalscoring charts with seven, as the La Liga outfit hunt for an unlikely Champions League spot.