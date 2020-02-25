Super Eagles will defeat Sierra Leone in AFCON qualifier doubleheader – Erico

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Joe Erico is confident Super Eagles will get the better of Sierra Leone in next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header.

The three-time Africa champions will continue their quest to participate at next year’s continental showpiece in Cameroon when they host the Loene Stars at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asabaon March 23 before traveling eight days later to face the west-African team in Freetown.

Nigeria have picked up two wins from two matches and a victory against the 30th-ranked team will maintain their 100% record.

Speaking ahead of the crucial two-legged encounters,former Eagles goalkeeper trainer,Erico believes Gernot Rohr’s men have got enough quality in their arsenal to defeat the Loene Stars both home and away.

“Those two matches they must win. They will win both home and away. That’s what I believe, because there is something we say – shoe get size. So, I am not worried, I have no fear, they will win the two matches,” Erico declared on a Sports show in Lagos monitored on Tuesday.

Serria Leone have started the 2021 Afcon qualifying campaign on a poor note registering just a point from two matches to sit bottom of Group L standings.