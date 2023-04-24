Osimhen Shines against Juventus as Napoli inch Closer to Scudetto Glory

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen had a decent performance against Juventus as Napoli continue their march towards the Scudetto.
In the 69th minute, Osimhen came awfully close to scoring, but his blocked attempt sailed wide and forced a corner.
Osimhen demonstrated his skill in the air by rising to meet the corner and sending a powerful header to Wojciech Szczęsny, although it lacked precision.
The Napoli hit man came close to adding to his goal tally, but was uncharacteristically off the mark throughout.
Giacomo Raspadori ultimately emerged as the game’s hero after his spectacular volley sealed Napoli’s 1-0 victory in the dying embers of the game.
Napoli are on the brink of clinching their first Serie A title in 33 years, and a win against Salernitana at the Diego Maradona Stadium in their upcoming fixture Luciano Spalletti’s men will move 17 points clear of second-placed Lazio.