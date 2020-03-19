Super Eagles Striker has Successful ACL Surgery, out for Six Months

Nigerian striker Aminu Umar will miss at least six month of action after undergoing Anterior Cruciate Ligament Surgery on Wednesday.

Umar who is on the payroll of Turkish club Rizespor sustained the career threatened injury while in action for the club.

The surgery was carried out at the Acidadem Falys Hospital as the surgeon Omer Taser said the surgery was successful.

The club have now announced that they are not expecting the former Wikki Tourists man to return to the pitch until after six months.

The 25-year-old former Osmanlıspor forward has scored three goals in 18 league appearances this season for Rizespor who are battling to retain their elite division status.

Rizespor are 16th on the Turkish Super Lig with 25 points after 25 matches.