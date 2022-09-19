Super Eagles Storm Algeria… Musa, Dennis and Chukwueze out

Players have started arriving Nigeria’s camp in Constantine ahead of the Friendly Algeria, but more injuries have been reported, captain Ahmed Musa and Emmanuel Dennis being the latest.
Musa has now been ruled out of the test game, as well as Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.
Dennis, who was called up as replacement for Henry Onyekuru who was on the initial 25-man squad has now been ruled out as well.
The update was confirmed in a tweet on the Super Eagles official handle.
Update: Injured(Ruled out of the friendly): Musa, Chukwueze, Leon Balogun, Onyekuru, Dennis. Replacements: Ozornwafor, Godwin Saviour, Ebube Duru. #SoarSuperEagles
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 19, 2022
Among the new replacements are Godwin Saviour and Ebube Duru; neither was in the initial 25-man list announced.
Duru is also now the only NPFL player in the squad, but there’s very little chance he would feature.
Meanwhile, Chidozie Awaziem is the first player to arrive the team’s camp, but the likes of Valentine Ozornwafor, Kevin Akpoguma, Kenneth Omeruo and Cyriel Dessers are also among the way arrivers.
A total of 18 players have reportedly landed Algeria, while head Coach Jose Peseiro is also on ground already.
Update! 18 players in camp. Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi. Expected: Uzoho, Adebayo, Duru, Saviour, Iheanacho, Lookman. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/kNtFJKXrES
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 19, 2022