Super Eagles star Musa undergo successful Surgery

Ahmed Musa underwent surgery on his injured arm and has announced it was successful.
Musa, who was left out of Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria, picked up the injury while in action for his Super Lig side Sivasspor.
On Wednesday, the 29 year-old thanked the doctors and fans for the well wishes.
The winger also mentioned, in the Instagram post that, he looks to return to action soon enough.
He wrote:
“I just want to express my heartfelt to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm,” he said.
“Also, to you all for your messages, prayers and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon, stronger and absolutely better.
“Thanks everyone.”
Meanwhile, the Super Eagles star tweeted a farewell tribute to former Nigerian midfielder Mikel Obi, Tuesday, after the latter announced his retirement from football.
You have been an exemplary player and done great things in your career. Here's wishing you the best as you retire today. Cheers to bigger things ahead and best wishes to you and the family.❤️👏⭐️🎉 pic.twitter.com/gt48va6mfW
— Ahmed Musa MON (@Ahmedmusa718) September 27, 2022