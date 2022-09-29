Super Eagles star Musa undergo successful Surgery

By
Adebanjo
-
0
74

Ahmed Musa underwent surgery on his injured arm and has announced it was successful.

Musa, who was left out of Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria, picked up the injury while in action for his Super Lig side Sivasspor.

 

 

On Wednesday, the 29 year-old thanked the doctors and fans for the well wishes.

 

 

The winger also mentioned, in the Instagram post that, he looks to return to action soon enough.

 

He wrote:

“I just want to express my heartfelt to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm,” he said.

“Also, to you all for your messages, prayers and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon, stronger and absolutely better.

“Thanks everyone.”

 

 

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles star tweeted a farewell tribute to former Nigerian midfielder Mikel Obi, Tuesday, after the latter announced his retirement from football.

Both Musa and Mikel played for the National team and won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

