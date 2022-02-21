Super Eagles star Moses Simon too Much for PSG to handle

By
Editor
-
0
131
Moses Simon during the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint Germain at Stade de la Beaujoire. (Photo by Eddy Lemaistre/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Moses Simon took his game to a whole new level at the weekend inspiring the modest Nantes to a major upset against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 clash.

Simon was unplayable on Saturday running the left flank and even managed to put the G.O.A.T contender Lionel Messi on the poster as his dizzying run left the Argentina on his heels.
Nantes destroyed the ego of a star-studded PSG starting XI with a devastating first-half display to race into a 3-0 lead by the break.
Moses Simon set up Randal Kolo Muani for the opening goal just four minutes into the game. Quentin Merlin (16′) and Ludovic Blas (45+6′) from the spot completed the scoring.

 

The weekend game followed PSG’s victory over Real Madrid in the UCL, where Mauricio Pochettino’s side won 1-0.
Messi missed a penalty against Madrid, the highlight of an unnatural but underwhelming performance on the night.
Perhaps it was why he stepped aside for Neymar to take PSG’s penalty against Nantes, but even the Brazilian’s kick was save.
PSG did get a goal earlier, Messi setting up Neymar shortly after the restart to reduce the deficit, however, Nantes held on for a famous win against the league leaders.
For the Nigerian, Moses, it was his 7th assist of the campaign, and his is only the sixth player in the league with 7 or more assist this season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here