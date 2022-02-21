Super Eagles star Moses Simon too Much for PSG to handle

Moses Simon took his game to a whole new level at the weekend inspiring the modest Nantes to a major upset against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 clash.
Simon was unplayable on Saturday running the left flank and even managed to put the G.O.A.T contender Lionel Messi on the poster as his dizzying run left the Argentina on his heels.
Nantes destroyed the ego of a star-studded PSG starting XI with a devastating first-half display to race into a 3-0 lead by the break.
Moses Simon set up Randal Kolo Muani for the opening goal just four minutes into the game. Quentin Merlin (16′) and Ludovic Blas (45+6′) from the spot completed the scoring.