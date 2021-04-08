Super Eagles Star Henry Onyekuru loses his Mother

Henry Onyekuru lost his mother according to reports on Wednesday.

Henry, who is a Nigeria international and plays his club football on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray SK, posted on social media alluding to the tragic news.

The footballer tweeted several crying emoji faces, broken heart and a praying hand with a burning candle picture.

Similarly, the Super Eagles official handle tweeted a message of condolence to the 23 year-old.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of @NGSuperEagles forward, @henryconyekuru, following the sad passing of his dear mother. May her soul Rest In Peace. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 7, 2021

FL gathered Henry will fly back from Turkey in the coming days to attend his Mother’s funeral.