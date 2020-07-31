Super Eagles Star Awaziem Reveals Name of His First Child

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem welcomed his daughter and first child on Wednesday.

Awaziem who played on loan at Leganes of Spain during the 2019/20 La Liga Santander season, having temporarily left FC Porto of Portugal broke the news on social media.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself carrying the baby: “I cant explain the way I feel right now…thank you God for giving me Christel, latest Dad in town.”

Awaziem and fellow compatriot, Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes were relegated from the La Liga after playing out a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in their last fixture of the campaign.

Sevilla are reportedly very much interested in landing the signature of the Nigeria international, who is waiting for further decisions from his parent club, Porto concerning his immediate future.

The Football star was rated among the best players for the season considering his superb performances after he featured 26 times for the Cucumber Growers in the Spanish top-flight.