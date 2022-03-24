Super Eagles snub Ghanaian Media on arrival in Kumasi for World Cup Playoff

The Super Eagles arrival in Kumasi on Thursday matched the nature of Friday’s fixture, it was businesslike.
Super Eagles were immediately ferried from the Airport to their Hotel and there was no contact or access given to the waiting media.
Ghana have given quite little away about the team, besides the squad list. Not much is known about how Black Stars Coach Otto Addo wants to approach this game – which is also his debut as head coach.
It is in the same vain the Nigeria FA have arranged the team’s itinerary while in Kumasi. The Super Eagles will train behind closed doors and no media engagement is planned until match day.
