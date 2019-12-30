Super Eagles round up : Olarenwaju and Nwankwo scores, as Aribo shines for Rangers

In English Championship, reliable defender Semi Ajayi was again in action for West Bromwich Albion as they suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Its their second defeat in Championship this season, Daniel Ayala and Ashley Fletcher were the goals scorer for borough.

West Brom dropped to second on the log as the result of the loss.

Oghenekaro Etebo continues his lack of game time as he was left out of the squad in Stoke City’s 1-0 away defeat at Fulham.

Etebo has not featured for the since his return from injur six weeks ago, he has featured in 11 league games for the Potters this season.

In Scotland, Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was in action for his side Glasgow Rangers as they recorded a 2-1 over Celtics in their Scottish Premiership clash at the Celtic Park on Sunday.

Aribo played the entire minutes of the encounter and helped his Club to cut the leaders lead on the log to two points.

In Turkey, Kayode Olanrewaju was impressive in Gazientep FK ‘s 1-1 home draw against Yeni Malatyaspor.

Kayode scored his side’s only goal of the game and he has now netted eight goals in 13 league appearances for Gazientep this season.

In the Italia Serie B, 2018 world cup striker Simy Nwankwo finally end his goal drought when he scored the third goal in Crotone’s 3-0 win against Trapani.

Nwankwo scored the third from the penalty spots in the 83rd minutes of the game.