Super Eagles returned to MKO Abiola Stadium for the first time since World Cup heartbreak

Nigeria trained inside the MKO Abiola Stadium on Sunday in their first practice session at home ahead of this week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Jose Peseiro led the session and had all but three of the 27 invited players available.

Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey both of whom were with the Super Eagles in the playing tour of the USA did not take part in the training.

Also, RB Shehu Abdullahi did not make it to the practice session, although all three players are expected to join up with the squad.

The three-time African Champions host Sierra Leone on Thursday, June 9th in their opening Group A match of the qualifiers.

However, the game is expected to be played behind closed doors following FIFA’s disciplinary decision following the crowd trouble after the 2022 World Cup playoff match against Ghana.

They're back home… Nigeria vs Sierra Leone will be played behind closed doors.

Matchday 2 for Nigeria will see the team battle Sao Tome and Principe on Monday in Marrakech, they’ll depart Abuja a day after their first game.

Meanwhile, Ivorian match Official Ibrahim Kalilou has been appointed by CAF to take charge of the game.

Kalilou, 38, took up his debut CAF officiating duty as a Center Referee in 2019 and has a penchant for dishing yellow cards – with an average of 4 per game.