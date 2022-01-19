Super Eagles ready for Tricky Guinea Bissau test – Eguavoen

Nigeria plays its final group D match against Guinea Bissau and the Super Eagles will seek to complete a perfect group phase campaign head Coach Austin Eguavoen and captain William Troost-Ekong have both assured.

The Super Eagles top group D with six points from two matches following comfortable wins against Egypt and Sudan, thus booking their spot in the round of 16.

However, the team will not take their foot off the pedal and will approach the game with the same seriousness and purpose as they did the earlier two says Eguavoen in his presser.

Those sentiments were also echoed by Ekong, who might get his 54th cap for the Three times African Champions.

Meanwhile, Guinea Bissau will be hoping to score an upset with a win that could also send them into the round of 16 for the first time in the country’s history.

Head coach of the Djurtus, Baciro Cande is quite confident his players will give their more illustrious opponents a good fight at the Roumde Adjia Stadium this evening.

The Roumde Adjia Stadium has seen four exciting contests between the teams in group D and Wednesday’s game is another potential cracker.