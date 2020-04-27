Super Eagles Prospects Named in Eredivisie Team of the Season

Cyriel Dessers and Chidera Ejuke have been included in the Dutch Eredivisie team of the season after the 2019-20 league season was cancelled following the Dutch government ban on all sporting events until September due to Covid-19.

Dessers and Ejuke have had impressive seasons, scoring a combined 24 goals, with the Heracles Almelo forward accounting for 15.

In a publication by nederlands-voetbal, with a favoured 4-3-3 formation, the Nigerians were joined by Berghuis at the front.

Explaining why both players were preferred in their positions, the website wrote, “Cyriel Dessers in Almelo in recent months, almost every shot was a hit.

“Chidera Ejuke (SC Heerenveen), Okay, Bryan Linssen, Quincy Promes and Oussama Idrissi scored more often. But the most attractive left winger of the Premier League really played football at SC Heerenveen this season. So, Chidera Ejuke, good example of scouting work by the Frisians.”