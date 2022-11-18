Super Eagles Players’ Ratings in Heavy defeat to Portugal

A really poor game in Lisbon for Nigeria despite many fans across the country expecting them to give a Portugal team who were without Cristiano Ronaldo, a run for their money.
The Super Eagles were rather walloped and succumbed to a fourth straight friendly match defeat under manager Jose Peseiro.
Here’s how the Players rated on the night:
Francis Uzoho: 3
Francis Uzoho had plenty to do, yet not much to do in a match that showed the gulf in class between the two teams. He had a decent match but conceded goals as the Europeans tore the defense apart.
Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6
Perhaps the only bright spot in the Super Eagles team. Had a good audition, was a hard nut to crack and did not show signs of fear for any tackles or players.
He had a good game, but conceded 4. He was penalized for the handball which resulted in the penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted. He also won the penalty Emmanuel Dennis lost.
William Troost-Ekong: 3
Was terrible on the night and was exposed too often, he did not get his new center back pairing, Kevin Akpoguma a good audition or dress rehearsal as to what to expect in other matches involving the pair.
Kevin Akpoguma: 3.5
He covered for the lapses of Calvin Bassey in defense and intercepted some dangerous balls,. Akpoguma did little to cover Uzoho from facing many shots.
Calvin Bassey: 3
The LB was poor on the night, he did not offer threats going forward and did less at the back of line up. He could not link up with winger Simon Moses to create meaningful chances.
Wilfred Ndidi: 3
He could not do enough to keep Bruno Fernandes and Bernado Silva in check, could not get on the ball. Had a terrible first half and had to be taken off.
Alex Iwobi: 4
The midfielder was quite industrious in trying to create something out of nothing and even though the Super Eagles were dominated through out the entire match. He was one of those few players who offered a little bit more energy and drive to their game.
Joe Aribo: 3
Hardly seen in the game, the Midfielder looked out of sorts.