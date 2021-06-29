Super Eagles off to the USA on Wednesday for Mexico Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will fly out to the US on Wednesday ahead of the June 4 international friendly against Mexico.

The Home Eagles, comprised predominantly of players in the NPFL, have been camped in Abuja for a week preparing for the friendly.

Mexico will host Nigeria at the over 78,000 capacity LA Memorial Coliseum.

Former Head Coach Austine Eguavoen, who is now Head of the NFF Technical Committee, is expected to lead to team out and will be assisted by former U20 Coach Paul Aigbogun.

Nigerians back home can watch the game on July 4, 3:30am.