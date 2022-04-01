Super Eagles new boy Amoo reacts to World Cup miss

FC Copenhagen midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo has expressed disappointment at not qualifying for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Amoo earned his debut senior call up for the play-off against Ghana, but was an unused substitute in both legs of the tie.

The youngster’s invitation was one of a few call ups that divided opinion before the ill-fated double header.

In a social media post where he described his experience in the Super Eagles camp, Amoo said he wished his first call up ended on a better note.

He tweeted:

Tears and pains, it wasn’t the result we wanted. We apologize for not making it to Qatar. I’m honoured for the opportunity, my joy would have been accomplished with a World Cup ticket. Life is about learning, we will bounce back from this setback. We appreciate your support

Tears and pains, it wasn’t the result we wanted. We apologize for not making it to Qatar. I’m honoured for the opportunity, my joy would have been accomplished with a World Cup ticket. Life is about learning, we will bounce back from this setback. We appreciate your support 🇳🇬. pic.twitter.com/BS0ZGoxPqM — Akinkunmi Amoo (@OfficialAmoo) March 31, 2022

Akinkunmi Amoo played for Nigeria at the U17 World Cup in 2019. The team lost in the round of 16 3-1 to the Netherlands.