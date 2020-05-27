Super Eagles: Ministry of Sports Considers Redknapp as Rohr’s Replacement

Reports in England are confirming that efforts are being made by the hierarchy in the Nigeria Ministry of Sports to appoint former Tottenham and Portsmouth Boss Harry Redknapp as Super Eagles Manager.

Per James Dutton [Mail], “Harry Redknapp has been lined up for a shock return to management with Nigeria.”

Dutton quoted an ESPN source that gathered the Ministry is considering the 73 year-old Redknapp as the NFF continues to stall over a new deal for Gernot Rohr.

Rohr, who was appointed in 2016 could be out of he job by June, but there’s a two and a half year offer on the table for the Franco-German.

He told ESPN: ‘Everything is fine. We all continue together.’

Redknapp has also been linked to the managerial job, which would be his second in the international game after a short-lived stint in charge of Jordan in 2016.