Super Eagles Midfielder shares picture of his Routine in Isolation

Nigerian Midfielder, Obiora Nwankwo took to his social media to share pictures of himself working alone in isolation.

Obiora, who has experience a rough time with injury was working in his private gym and posted via his Instagram story on Friday.

The former Inter Milan player urged his followers to stay safe and maintain social distance with a anyone.

“Stay Home”. He wrote on his Instagram page.

Obiora is enjoy his career again with Boavista F.C. in the Portuguese top division , before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Dream Team Eagles star has scored three goals in 30 games for the Club this current campaign.

The 28-year-old, who was capped eight time by the Super Eagles has also enjoyed relatively success in his career.

He was part of the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning team, he also won Supercoppa Italiana and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2010 with Inter Milan.