Super Eagles Midfielder Joe Aribo Unlocks New Skills, Abilities His Club Coach Reveals

Rangers assistant coach, Gary McAllister has revealed that Nigeria international, Joe Aribo has performed brilliantly at left-back insisting the midfielder will be reverted to his natural position in the coming days.

Aribo has been a crucial player for Rangers this season and most of his minutes for the Scottish side has come from midfield.

He was recently deployed at left-back following an injury to Borna Barisic against Braga at Ibrox in the Europa League last week and then went on to play there at St. Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership game on Sunday.

Aribo was involved in goals on both occasions, scoring a goal apiece, but McAllister admits the Nigerian will not be deployed in defence regularly.

“Coming from deep, so to speak, he has shown he is very capable young man,” McAllister told Rangers TV.

“The fact is because he is extremely athletic, he can go box to box. He has not been brought here to be left-back, he is going to be left there higher up the pitch, but it just goes to show that he is a player who has got talent, he is a player in development.”

“And it won’t do him harm, just playing behind the play. He has got a nice big picture of everything in front and he has made some really good decisions playing from there and he has been involved in goals and scored.”

The Super Eagles star, who has featured 36 times for the Gers this term across all competitions, will hope to keep his place in Steven Gerrard’s team when they take on Hearts in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.