Super Eagles Midfielder Aribo Wins Multiple Awards in Scotland

Nigerian midfielder Joseph Aribo has been voted Rangers’ Young Player of the season and also won the goal of the season award.

Aribo picked up the awards last Friday, but without the usual pomp and glitz of such occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young player of the season 🏆

Goal of the season 🥇

Thanks to God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AkZF231uaT — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) July 31, 2020

The 24 year-old joined the Scottish Premier League outfit from Charlton Athletic last summer.

Rangers finished second behind arch rivals, Celtic in the League last season and the Nigerian contributed three goals.

He totaled nine goals in all competitions, including his solo efforts in the Europa league against Braga that won him the goal of the season accolade.

So far in pre season, Aribo has also scored twice in three matches for the Steven Gerrard’s side and he’s expected to be vital for the Gers when they kick start the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership Season away at Aberdeen Scotland this weekend.