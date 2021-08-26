Super Eagles Manager confirms Sanusi offered to Benfica

Juan Cuadrado competes for the ball with Zaidu Sanusi during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Juventus and FC Porto at Juventus Arena. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Zaidu Sanusi is set to join SL Benfica before the end of the current transfer window according to reports.

Sanusi has been pitched to the club by his agency (Gestifute) and Benfica want to bolster the squad ahead of a very busy season.
Álex Grimaldo is the side’s only natural left back position, but Gil Dias has also played in that position.
The 24 year-old Nigerian moved from to FC Porto in 2019 from Santa Clara and made 51 League appearances for the team including 10 in the Champions League.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FC Porto (@fcporto)

He played in the round of 16 tie against Juventus in the UCL,  knocking out the Italians.
The player’s move may have also been confirmed by the Nigeria national team manager, Gernot Rohr.
FL gathered that Rohr has been informed of his transfer and that it was imminent.

