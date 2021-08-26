Super Eagles Manager confirms Sanusi offered to Benfica

Zaidu Sanusi is set to join SL Benfica before the end of the current transfer window according to reports.
Sanusi has been pitched to the club by his agency (Gestifute) and Benfica want to bolster the squad ahead of a very busy season.
Álex Grimaldo is the side’s only natural left back position, but Gil Dias has also played in that position.
The 24 year-old Nigerian moved from to FC Porto in 2019 from Santa Clara and made 51 League appearances for the team including 10 in the Champions League.
View this post on Instagram