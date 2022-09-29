Super Eagles interest Udogie decides on International future

The intermediary of Udinese youngster Destiny Udogie, Ferdinand Guarino, has stressed that his client is intent on representing Italy and not Nigeria.
The 19 year-old left back, born in Verona, is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Udinese, and has so far this season, been impressive in the Serie A.
Although Udogie was snubbed by Italy manager Roberto Mancini, he was called up to represent Italy Under-21s where the Italians lost 0-2 to England and shared the spoils with Japan 1-1.
Udogie’s representative pouring cold water on the belief that the youngster, who is of Nigerian descent, could represent the Super Eagles.
Guarino said the player is being monitored by the Italian national team and confirmed that the youngster has “great attachment” to the Azzurri shirt.
‘Having been born in Italy, he has been proving that he loves the blue shirt of the national team.’