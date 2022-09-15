Super Eagles injury woes opens door for Ozornwafor Call up

The growing injury list in the Super Eagles has opened doors for fringe players ahead of this month’s friendly against Algeria, and Valentine Ozornwafor is one of such beneficiary.
Ozornwafor, according to his Ligue 2 club FC Sochaux, has been invited for the friendly against Algeria.
The CB who has made only 3 appearances this season last featured for Nigeria last year, where he got his senior debut against Cameroon in a double header friendly.
🇳🇬👏 Félicitations à Valentine Ozornwafor, qui a été retenu avec le Nigéria dans le cadre de la prochaine trêve internationale.
⚔️ Les @NGSuperEagles affronteront l’Algérie le 27 septembre à Oran.
