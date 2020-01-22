Super Eagles in Tricky World Cup Qualifying Group – Rohr

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr insists his team must be at their best to make it out of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

Nigeria was drawn against Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic in the first phase of the Qatar 2020 world cup qualifiers on Tuesday night in Egypt.

However, Gernot Rohr who missed the draw in Egypt due to lack of funds, is optimistic that the team is capable of winning the group, but must be wary of their tricky opponents

“We’ve 3 tricky opponents in Group C. A few years ago, Cape Verde were Africa’s best FIFA ranked team, CAR have some good players in Europe and we played a friendly in Liberia recently that wasn’t easy…we’ve to be at our best against them.” the Super Eagles official twitter handle quoted Rohr.

Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr will be hoping to be the first foreign manager to qualify Nigeria for FIFA world cup twice, having led the three time African Champions to the last edition in Russia back in 2018.

Lyon ends Victor Osimhen’s French Cup Run

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was on parade for Lille in their French league cup semi-final defeat to Lyon on Tuesday.

Osimhen was unable to increase his 15 goal tally, but bagged an assist for Lille but it was not enough to keep Christopher Galtier’s men in the competition.

The match ended in 2-2 in regulation time, but Lyon held their nerves and progressed 4-3 on penalty.

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches put Lille in front after 13th minute after he connected superbly with a pass from Victor Osimhen, but Moussa Dembele equalised for Lyon from the penalty spot.

Lyon took the lead in the second half thanks to Houssem Aouar but former Chelsea forward Loic Remy converted a 93rd minute penalty for Lille to level the scoreline.

The game went into shootouts and Osimhen converted his own spot kick but Jonathan Bamba and Sanches failed to beat the goalkeeper to send Lille out of the competition.