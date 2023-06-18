Super Eagles in Monrovia for AFCON Qualifier

The Super Eagles arrived in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, mid Morning, for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone.
23 players travelled in the Super Eagles contingent, along with Coaches and NFF officials.
The team departed their camp in Lagos, and arrived at approximately 11:20 am local time on Saturday.
Ahead of their crucial match against Sierra Leone, Coach Jose Peseiro’s side will have an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, venue for the game.