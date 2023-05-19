National Teams Report: Peseiro will Accept Paycut of ₦32m Salary to keep Super Eagles job By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - May 19, 2023 0 53 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Jose Peseiro. Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro is willing to lower his $70,000 monthly salary as part of the terms in a new contract. Peseiro was contracted till June 2023, but the Portuguese wants to continue in charge of the team. According to Owngoal, the 63 year-old has the backing of senior players in the Super Eagles, but it doesn’t solve the problem of a cash strapped FA. Jose Peseiro’s current contract was accented to by the previous NFF board led by Amaju Pinnick – and the wages are astronomical for the current board. Peseiro is currently being owed over 6 months wages, but the desire of the gaffer to lead the team to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations could be one other reason behind his decision. However, the Portuguese’s gesture might not be enough as the report suggests that Ibrahim Gusau is keeping his options open. Several names including the likes of former Romanian Star Adrian Mutu, and South Africa’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane are being linked as potential successor to Peseiro.