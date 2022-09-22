Super Eagles have plans for Algeria – Ekong

Super Eagles CB William Troost-Ekong says the team is working hard to put on a good show in the tune up game and friendly against Algeria.
On Saturday, Nigeria will face the Algeria B team (CHAN-bound) in a practice game and four days later Jose Peseiro’s men will battle former the African champions – main team.
The September 27 game in Oran, is a registered FIFA international friendly between Algeria vs Nigeria.
Ahead of the games, Ekong expressed confidence in the team’s quality to give the 2019 AFCON champions a good fight.
“We have a game coming up against Algeria and spirit have been high,” Ekong said in an interview on the Team’s media Channel.
“Training has been good and we are just working hard to improve our team cohesion and be ready for the game.”