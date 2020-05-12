Super Eagles Goalkeeper Eyes Eredivisie Move

Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany goaltender Maduka Okoye says he could secure a loan move to a top-flight Dutch team this summer as he looks to garner more first team experience.

Okoye, 20, started his career at Bayern Leverkusen youth team before joining Fortuna Düsseldorf in summer 2017.

The German-born shot stopper has found game time hard to come by with the club’s senior team despite posting several outstanding performances for their third-tier side.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with the Super Eagles media team, the young goalkeeper revealed he’s considering a temporary move away from Dusseldorf in order to enjoy more first team action.

“I have been more and more with the first team in the last few months but the coronavirus has slowed down things, it’s my hometown club, so I want to stay with them.”

“We will see what the future brings. We already sat down with the club to renew my contract. You can imagine, after my debut for Nigeria, everything changed.

“Fortuna is my number one spot, but I want to play, it’s not the best playing in the second team or on the bench, I have to get experience in first teams and play at the premier level.

“I sat down with Fortuna and maybe I will go to the Dutch league on loan to play so I can get topflight league experience in the Netherlands.”