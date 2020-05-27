Super Eagles Goalie confirms talks with Sparta Rotterdam

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye says he’s in talks with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam over a potential summer move.

Okoye, 20, will be out of contract at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer and has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe.

The goalkeeper has reiterated his desire to enjoy more playing time as he’s only been able to feature for Dusseldorf reserve team in the third division (Regionalliga West) this season making 14 appearances.

However, he has stated that talks have begun with Sparta Rotterdam and is confident a deal will be struck in the coming days.

“I’ve been to Rotterdam. And I have held talks with the director, but at the moment I don’t know if it would be a loan deal or a permanent one but we shall know in due course,” he told footballlive.ng.

Okoye made his debut Super Eagles debut in an international friendly against Brazil last year and has been an unused substitute in the team’s last three games.

The German-born shots topper insisted he needs to play more competitive football in order to be relevant in the national team.

“As I said, I have to get playing time in a top league to be taken seriously in the Super Eagles,” he added.