Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr would have delivered World Cup ticket – Agali

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali has suggested the fans could have exercised more patience with former coach Gernot Rohr.
Agali believes the German would have guided Nigeria successfully to the World Cup in Qatar.
Gernot Rohr was sacked following a run which saw the Super Eagles fail to record a win for about a year, before the AFCON 2021.
Agali, however, argued that the results were favorable under the Franco-German and believes the timing of Rohr’s sack before a major tournament was ill-timed.
Victor Agali noted that if the tactician was doomed for the sack, it should have been done before after the World Cup qualifiers.
‘Aside from being just a coach, Rohr was a father figure to many of the players and he was concerned with the welfare of the players in their respective club sides.