Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr would have delivered World Cup ticket – Agali

Joseph Obisesan
Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr in a pep session after the training session with his players ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde. Photo credit | IG (ng_supereagles)

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali has suggested the fans could have exercised more patience with former coach Gernot Rohr.

Agali believes the German would have guided Nigeria successfully to the World Cup in Qatar.

Gernot Rohr was sacked following a run which saw the Super Eagles fail to record a win for about a year, before the AFCON 2021.

Agali, however, argued that the results were favorable under the Franco-German and believes the timing of Rohr’s sack before a major tournament was ill-timed.

Victor Agali noted that if the tactician was doomed for the sack, it should have been done before after the World Cup qualifiers.

‘Aside from being just a coach, Rohr was a father figure to many of the players and he was concerned with the welfare of the players in their respective club sides.

 

‘He even tried to promote a number of them through call ups and advised them on what to do.’

He mentioned that the former Super Eagles coach tried to “sell the players” because he had a good number of contacts of managers across Europe.

