Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr arrive Los Angeles for Mexico Friendly

The Super Eagles touched down Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of their friendly against Mexico’s El Tri on July 4 at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Only the Coach, Austine Eguavoen, failed to travel with the contingent following visa issues encountered at the US embassy in Nigeria.

Although the NFF had informed FL that the Coach will have his travel documents sorted by Thursday and possible catch up with the rest of the squad in LA, there’s been no update on that likelihood.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr arrived LA, Thursday, and has visited the squad at their hotel.

The players will commence their first training session on Thursday, 7pm local time.