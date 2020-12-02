Super Eagles Gagged, Intimidated over Owed Bonuses and Allowances since July 2019

By
Adebanjo
-
0
81
Photo Credit | Twitter (NGSuperEagles)

Super Eagles players have been gagged and intimidated from speaking up about owed bonuses and unfair treatment by the Nigeria Football Federation according to BBC’s Osasu Obayiuwana.

The Eagles; players and officials, are owed a backlog of bonuses since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match against Algeria in July.

 

Since the AFCON semi-final defeat, Super Eagles have played 9 international matches, including the recent AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone, but are yet to receive their bonuses or allowances.

 

In a twitter thread, Obayiuwana revealed William Troost-Ekong was intimidated for raising the concerns of the team.

 

Per Obayiuwana, This comes from a reliable source in the @NGSuperEagles: “The team have played NINE matches since the semi-final of the AFCON in July 2019 and the players (and officials of course) have not been paid a dime in allowances or bonuses since then. Not a red cent…

 

The NFF has not issued any statement since the allegations surfaced, Wednesday, but footballlive gathered there was a dialogue and an agreement between the parties was struck.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here