Super Eagles Future is Bright – Obasi

Former Nigeria international Chinedu Obasi says the current Super Eagles team has what it takes to be a formidable side, insisting the country must get the structure right.

Nigeria is one of the best footballing countries in Africa having won the African Cup of Nations on three occasions, and has qualified for the World Cup six times.

The team, currently placed 31st in the latest FIFA rankings picked up bronze at the last continental tournament in Egypt.

Speaking in an Instagram live session on Brila FM, Obasi believes the current crop national team players has got huge promise and the country must do enough to exploits the potentials.

“The future of the national team is looking bright because we have a lot of young players coming up,” he told footballlive.

“Players like (Victor) Osimhen, (Samuel) Chukwueze, (Wilfred) Ndidi, these guys are doing really well.

“They are good players and have potentials to be great we just have to get the structures right.”

Obasi won silver at both the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2008 Beijing Olympics, he was capped 26 times for Nigeria.