Super Eagles Friendly vs Algeria Important – Okpala

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Sylvanus Okpala has backed the lined up friendlies for the Super Eagles and has said it is needed whether they would be playing at the World Cup or not.
With many fans still dealing with the heartbreak of the country not playing at the World Cup this year, they have suggested that the friendly matches lined up are not necessary.
However, Sylvanus Okpala stressed that the friendly matches are necessary for preparing towards the next AFCON.
Okpala also said it is a good opportunity for the new Coach to know the players and to set up how he really wants to play.