Super Eagles Forward Emmanuel loses Brother in Boat Mishap in Lagos

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis lost his older brother, Popti Emmanuel in a boat accident back home in Lagos.

In a statement published by Club Brugge on Tuesday, Popti was killed in a sailing race in Lagos, Nigeria. His boat capsized for an as yet unknown reason.

The funeral was held Tuesday and Dennis is expected to return to Belgium on Thursday after joining his family to grieve the loss.

Popti Emmanuel Dennis, broer van onze Dennis, overleed in een zeil-ongeval. Als één familie willen we hem een hart onder de riem steken. #YNWADennis Meer info: https://t.co/I92EGDmREl pic.twitter.com/WuKbkkkuOK — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) December 15, 2020

Popti Emmanuel Dennis represented Nigeria at the Africa Games.

He was also a member of the Nigerian Navy, he also regularly participated in international regattas.